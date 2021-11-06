Analysts Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Target Price at $67.33

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ALE traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $65.18. 213,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,455. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

