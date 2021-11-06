Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Target Price at $25.75

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYLA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

