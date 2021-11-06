Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $59.40

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

