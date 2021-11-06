Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $58.83

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.95. 150,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

