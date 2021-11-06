Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $105.67

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN traded up $4.03 on Monday, hitting $93.43. 422,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.