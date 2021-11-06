Analysts Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Target Price at $22.00

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

