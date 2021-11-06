Analysts Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Target Price at $244.25

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day moving average is $198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.