Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price objective (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of MTY Food Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of MTYFF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

