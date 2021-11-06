Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Target Price at $36.20

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.