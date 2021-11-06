Analysts Set SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target at $14.25

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SKIL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

SKIL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 319,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in SkillSoft by 272.7% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

