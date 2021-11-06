Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Angi stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. 1,740,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angi were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

