Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.56 ($44.49).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL opened at GBX 2,727.50 ($35.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,836.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,186.84. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,856.40 ($24.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.