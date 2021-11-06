Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

