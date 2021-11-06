Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.