ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.69. The company had a trading volume of 543,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.74. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 312.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

