ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $305.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $413.86 and last traded at $412.72, with a volume of 1507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.97.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.
In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.74.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
