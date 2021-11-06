ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $305.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $413.86 and last traded at $412.72, with a volume of 1507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.97.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.74.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

