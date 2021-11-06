Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Down 6.9%

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. 3,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 559,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,056,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 996,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

