ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 1,098 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $127,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,117,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,083,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,388,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.65. The company has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

