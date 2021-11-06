ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 133,620 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,620 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $61,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $127.57 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

