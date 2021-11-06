ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86,426 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $239,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 630,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $148,692,000 after buying an additional 120,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,689,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,105,606,000 after buying an additional 1,047,504 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

MSFT stock opened at $336.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $338.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

