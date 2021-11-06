Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of £13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,413.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

