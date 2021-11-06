Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

NYSE APO opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.