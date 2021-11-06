Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years. Apollo Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

