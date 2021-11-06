Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $875.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

