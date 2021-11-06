Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

