Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. 1,514,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,268. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
