Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.73. 1,514,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,268. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

