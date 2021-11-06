Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.39, but opened at $97.83. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Appian shares last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 8,010 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APPN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.