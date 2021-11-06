Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Apria stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $35.75. 242,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Apria had a negative return on equity of 507.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $46,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth about $33,516,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,639,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

