AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,171 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBT. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. Analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

