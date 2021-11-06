AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,794 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $92.92 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

