AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,097 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 84,468 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

