AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 127,055 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 127,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 9.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

