ARAW (ARAW) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ARAW has a market cap of $41,938.50 and approximately $679.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARAW has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00265083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

