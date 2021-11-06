Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.21.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 3,650,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

