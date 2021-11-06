Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arcosa from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

