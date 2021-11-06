Arista Networks, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $530.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.50 and a 200-day moving average of $363.37. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $254.59 and a one year high of $533.99.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,823 shares of company stock valued at $140,130,047 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

