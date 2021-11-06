Arista Networks Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, November 18th (NYSE:ANET)

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $530.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $254.59 and a 52 week high of $533.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total value of $11,293,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,823 shares of company stock worth $140,130,047. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

