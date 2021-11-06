Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after purchasing an additional 467,980 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 296,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 172,341 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

