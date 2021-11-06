Arrival (ARVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARVL stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Arrival has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrival stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arrival were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

