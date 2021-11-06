Arweave (AR) Trading Up 42.9% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $72.38 or 0.00120109 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $119.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00018982 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

