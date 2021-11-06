Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assertio had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of Assertio stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 18,383,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

