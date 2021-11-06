Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20.

On Thursday, October 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 869 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $23,106.71.

On Monday, October 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $106,002.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,037 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $27,978.26.

Shares of AC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

