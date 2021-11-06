Assurant, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $162.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Assurant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.