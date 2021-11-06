Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.