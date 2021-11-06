ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATN International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ATNI opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

