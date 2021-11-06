ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $694.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $89,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

