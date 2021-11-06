ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ATN International stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

