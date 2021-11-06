Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $2.56 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $27.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

