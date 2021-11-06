Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 18,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 619,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

