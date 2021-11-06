AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

AUTO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,449. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

