Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVDL opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

